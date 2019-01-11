English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Murray to retire no later than Wimbledon as Aus Open farewell looms

By Opta
Three-time major champion Andy Murray to retire soon
Three-time major champion Andy Murray to retire soon

Melbourne, January 11: Andy Murray wants to retire after Wimbledon but the former world number one is not sure if he can make it through the Australian Open due to his troublesome hip.

Murray was in tears at Melbourne Park on Friday (January 11) as the five-time Australian Open runner-up revealed the year's opening grand slam could be his last tournament.

The 31-year-old and three-time major champion – set to face Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round – played just 12 matches in 2018 after undergoing hip surgery at the start of the year.

An emotional Murray – who briefly left the news conference to compose himself before returning – told reporters: "Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time... I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months.

"Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads... I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament."

Murray, who struggled against world number one Novak Djokovic in a practice match on Thursday, added: "I can play with limitations. But having the limitations and the pain is not allowing me to enjoy competing or training.

"Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing but I am not certain I am able to do that."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue