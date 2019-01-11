Murray to retire no later than Wimbledon as Aus Open farewell looms

Murray was in tears at Melbourne Park on Friday (January 11) as the five-time Australian Open runner-up revealed the year's opening grand slam could be his last tournament.

The 31-year-old and three-time major champion – set to face Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round – played just 12 matches in 2018 after undergoing hip surgery at the start of the year.

An emotional Murray – who briefly left the news conference to compose himself before returning – told reporters: "Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time... I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months.

"Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads... I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament."

Murray, who struggled against world number one Novak Djokovic in a practice match on Thursday, added: "I can play with limitations. But having the limitations and the pain is not allowing me to enjoy competing or training.

"Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing but I am not certain I am able to do that."

