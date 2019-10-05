English
Murray gets favourable draw, Federer faces test in Shanghai

By
Andy Murray will meet a qualifier in his Shanghai Masters opener
Andy Murray will meet a qualifier in his Shanghai Masters opener

Shanghai, October 5: Andy Murray has been handed a favourable draw at the Shanghai Masters, while Roger Federer could face a test in the second round.

Murray, continuing his comeback after hip surgery, accepted a wildcard into the ATP 1000 tournament, and the Brit will meet a qualifier in his opener.

The three-time grand slam champion will take on either Italian 10th seed Fabio Fognini or American Sam Querrey if he progresses.

Murray showed his form is improving by reaching the quarter-finals at the China Open, where he lost to top seed Dominic Thiem.

Federer, meanwhile, has a bye into the second round as the second seed, but the Swiss great could face Marin Cilic in his opening match.

Cilic, who has fallen to 30th in the rankings after a difficult year, takes on Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic will face either Frances Tiafoe or Denis Shapovalov in the second round, while Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the Serbian's quarter.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Friday due to a wrist injury.

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
