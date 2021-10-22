Murray blames 'poor attitude' for Schwartzman loss in Antwerp

Antwerp, October 22: Andy Murray fumed at his own mentality and "poor" attitude after falling to a straight-sets defeat to Diego Schwartzman at the European Open.
Two days on from beating Frances Tiafoe in a three-set epic, Murray fell to a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) loss to the second-seeded Argentine in Antwerp.
The three-time grand slam winner, who in January 2019 underwent hip resurfacing surgery, was 4-1 up in the first set but was reeled back in and lost out in a hard-fought contest.
Following the defeat, a frustrated Murray said: "I didn't make as many good decisions as I would have liked in the second set dealing with adversity.
"Mentally I was poor, and my attitude was poor on the court."
What a thrilling match! 🎾 @dieschwartzman defeats Murray 6-4, 7-6(6) and earns his spot in the QFs 💪 #EuropeanOpen pic.twitter.com/zpjaK7Nz0G— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2021
Murray is still slated to play in Austria and Stockholm before the season is out, while he could also enter the Paris Masters either via a wildcard entry or going through the qualifiers.
"There'll be a decision on the final Paris wildcard on Monday, but I might even play the qualis there," Murray added.
"Sport is a results business. Play well or poorly doesn't really matter if you lose matches. You need to be winning.
"That's what I want in the last few tournaments. They are really strong tournaments and there are no guarantees the results will come, but I want to win more matches."
