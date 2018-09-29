English

Murray brings season to an end with China Open withdrawal

London, Sep 29: Andy Murray has brought his season to an end by pulling out of the China Open. The three-time grand slam champion was due to play in his final tournament of the year in Beijing, but withdrew following a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open on Friday (September 28).

Murray reportedly decided against competing in the China Open, which he won in 2016, due to an ankle injury.

The Brit will now turn his attention to preparing for next year, having eased his way back following hip surgery in January.

Murray was beaten by Nick Kyrgios on his comeback at Queen's Club in June and went on to play in another five tournaments.

The former world number one made a late decision not to play at Wimbledon so early in his comeback and was beaten by Verdasco in the second round on his grand slam return at the US Open.

Murray got past David Goffin in the second round in Shenzhen this week, but will not be in action again on tour following his loss to Verdasco.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
