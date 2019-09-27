English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I was struggling – Murray failed to keep up with intensity in De Minaur defeat

By
Andy Murray suffered a 4-6 6-2 6-4 defeat to Alex De Minaur
Andy Murray suffered a 4-6 6-2 6-4 defeat to Alex De Minaur

Zhuhai (China), September 27: Andy Murray has acknowledged he struggled with the physical demands of his match against Alex De Minaur at the Zhuhai Open.

Former world number one Murray, who overcame a gruelling first-round clash with Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday (September 24), suffered a 4-6 6-2 6-4 defeat to 20-year-old Australian De Minaur in the second round on Thursday (September 26).

Murray looked in sharp form in the first set, yet De Minaur started to get the better of him in set two, coming out on top in some thrilling rallies.

The Scot squandered three break points as he attempted to revive his challenge, but De Minaur triumphed with a second match point, with Murray subsequently conceding he struggled with the intensity of the play.

"Physically, I was struggling," said Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January. "My level dropped off a little bit and he capitalised on that.

"My body held up well after two pretty long matches but the rest of my body is just tired. I wasn't able to sustain it for long enough."

Quoted by BBC Sport, he added: "I played one or two good points, but then I was trying to finish the points a little bit early and shot selection goes down when you're tired."

Murray's focus will switch to Beijing and next week's China Open, while the 32-year-old will also take part in the Shanghai Masters as he continues his singles comeback.

More ANDY MURRAY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TNO 2 - 1 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: andy murray tennis atp atp 250
Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue