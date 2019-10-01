Murray stuns US Open semi-finalist Berrettini in Beijing

Murray beat world number 13 and US Open semi-finalist Berrettini in straight sets 7-6 (2) 7-6 (7) over the course of two hours and three minutes in Beijing.

Berrettini, who is eighth in the ATP's Race to London standings, broke Murray and served for the first set at 5-3, only for the three-time grand slam winner's customary fighting spirit to kick in and force a tiebreak.

The 32-year-old was dominant in the initial breaker, allowing his Italian opponent only two points.

The pair exchanged breaks early in the second, which also went the distance.

Murray dug in to save two set points before prevailing 9-7, setting up an all-British clash against Cameron Norrie.