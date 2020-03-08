Ankita Raina shines with two wins as Indian team create Fed Cup history

Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against talented Aldila Sutjiadi to lock the tie 1-1 after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles. Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, demolished the challenge of talented Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber.

#FedCup by BNP Paribas Play-offs draw:



🇵🇱 Poland 🆚 Brazil 🇧🇷

🇲🇽 Mexico 🆚 Great Britain 🇬🇧

🇷🇸 Serbia 🆚 Canada 🇨🇦

🇱🇻 Latvia 🆚 India 🇮🇳

🇯🇵 Japan 🆚 Ukraine 🇺🇦

🇷🇴 Romania 🆚 Italy 🇮🇹

🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Kazakhstan 🇰🇿

🇳🇱 Netherlands 🆚 China 🇨🇳



Ties to be played 17-18 April 2020 — Fed Cup (@FedCup) March 7, 2020

She then combined with seasoned Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4) 6-0 to seal India's place in the Play-offs where they will take on Latvia in April.

They overcame a sluggish start as they were trailing 1-4 but regrouped to dominate the decisive set.

India finished second in the six-team Group with four wins in a row after losing the opening tie to China, who remained unbeaten in the tournament.

China and India reach #FedCup play-offs. 👉 https://t.co/37q5sntDrk pic.twitter.com/6doHHCNy1i — Fed Cup (@FedCup) March 7, 2020

Since earning their place back in Asia/Oceania Group I in 2016, India remained in the regional group.

With the rise of Ankita Raina, things began to improve.

Rituja Bhosale also played a key role in India's team as she provided winning starts in a few ties, sharing the burden with Ankita.

Sania Mizra's return to Fed Cup after four years also helped the team as her inspirational presence and guidance helped the side immensely.