Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty And Prarthana Thombare To Lead India's Billie Jean King Cup Squad For Play Off Tie The All India Tennis Association has named Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Prarthana Thombare to lead India's squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Play Off in Bengaluru from November 14-16, 2025. Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 23:52 [IST]

The All India Tennis Association has revealed the final lineup for India's women's team set to compete in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play Off. This event will take place in Bengaluru from November 14-16 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, marking India's first time hosting these play-offs.

India's squad includes a blend of seasoned players and emerging talent. Key players are Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thombare. Vaidehi Chaudhari is named as a reserve player. Vishal Uppal will lead as captain, with Radhika Kanitkar serving as coach.

The Billie Jean King Cup is renowned as the World Cup of tennis for women. Previously called the Fed Cup, it stands as one of the most prestigious international tournaments in women's tennis. It features top-ranked players from various nations competing in a team format.

India's training for the upcoming play-off will begin on November 4 in Bengaluru. Joining the main squad are Zeel Desai and Shruti Ahlawat. Notably absent is Maaya Rajeshwaran, who was a reserve player when India qualified for this tie.

In Group G, India will compete against Slovenia and seventh-seeded Netherlands. The teams will engage in round-robin matches to determine which group winner advances to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. The remaining teams will return to their respective 2026 Regional Group I events.

India has participated in the Billie Jean King Cup Play Off Tie only once before, back in 2021. During that event, they faced Latvia away and were defeated 3-1.

Recent Achievements

Earlier this year, in April 2025, India showcased impressive performance by defeating Korea Republic 2-1 in Pune. This victory secured them second place at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 and qualified them for the upcoming play-off. They finished just behind New Zealand during this tournament.

The Indian team's journey continues with hopes of advancing further in this prestigious competition. The upcoming matches promise intense competition as they aim to secure a spot in next year's qualifiers.