Ankita Raina wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles

Melbourne, February 19: India's Ankita Raina on Friday (February 19) won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne.
The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia's Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6 6-4 10-7 in the final.
The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.
Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday's win.
Doubles champions Down Under
Kamilla Rakhimova
First title as a team
Kamilla Rakhimova
