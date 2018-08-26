English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Aryna Sabalenka secures maiden title in Connecticut

Posted By: OPTA
Connecticut Open champion Aryna Sabalenka
Connecticut Open champion Aryna Sabalenka

New Haven, August 26: Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first WTA Tour title with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro in the Connecticut Open final on Saturday (August 25).

Sabalenka ended her wait for a maiden tournament triumph at the fourth attempt, easing to a 6-1 6-4 win after 73 minutes on court.

The 20-year-old, who had previously lost finals in Tianjin, Lugano and Eastbourne, eased out to a 4-0 lead as she dominated in the opening set.

Suarez Navarro provided a sterner test in the second, however, including recovering from a break of serve to draw level at 4-4.

The Spaniard appeared to have sealed the next game with an ace to edge back ahead, only for Sabalenka to successfully challenge the call.

Having used technology to earn a reprieve, the world number 25 finally broke at the third opportunity to take the lead before serving out for the match.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VLD 0 - 1 BCN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 4:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue