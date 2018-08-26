Aryna Sabalenka secures maiden title in Connecticut

Sabalenka ended her wait for a maiden tournament triumph at the fourth attempt, easing to a 6-1 6-4 win after 73 minutes on court.

The 20-year-old, who had previously lost finals in Tianjin, Lugano and Eastbourne, eased out to a 4-0 lead as she dominated in the opening set.

Suarez Navarro provided a sterner test in the second, however, including recovering from a break of serve to draw level at 4-4.

The Spaniard appeared to have sealed the next game with an ace to edge back ahead, only for Sabalenka to successfully challenge the call.

Having used technology to earn a reprieve, the world number 25 finally broke at the third opportunity to take the lead before serving out for the match.

- 1st WTA Title

- Youngest @connecticutopen champ since Caroline Wozniacki

- Leads WTA in 3-set matches

- Montreal R16, Cincinnati SF, New Haven champ.

- Wins over Wozniacki, Pliskova, Garcia, Keys, Goerges on hardcourt this summer. Work done, @SabalenkaA. See you in New York. pic.twitter.com/DWXFhxGD6b — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 25, 2018