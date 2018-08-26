Aryna Sabalenka secures maiden title in Connecticut

New Haven, August 26: Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first WTA Tour title with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro in the Connecticut Open final on Saturday (August 25).
Sabalenka ended her wait for a maiden tournament triumph at the fourth attempt, easing to a 6-1 6-4 win after 73 minutes on court.
The 20-year-old, who had previously lost finals in Tianjin, Lugano and Eastbourne, eased out to a 4-0 lead as she dominated in the opening set.
Suarez Navarro provided a sterner test in the second, however, including recovering from a break of serve to draw level at 4-4.
The Spaniard appeared to have sealed the next game with an ace to edge back ahead, only for Sabalenka to successfully challenge the call.
Having used technology to earn a reprieve, the world number 25 finally broke at the third opportunity to take the lead before serving out for the match.
- 1st WTA Title
- Youngest @connecticutopen champ since Caroline Wozniacki
- Leads WTA in 3-set matches
- Montreal R16, Cincinnati SF, New Haven champ.
- Wins over Wozniacki, Pliskova, Garcia, Keys, Goerges on hardcourt this summer.
Work done, @SabalenkaA. See you in New York.