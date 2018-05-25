English

Bad light calls time on Thiem, Wawrinka out in Geneva

Posted By:
Dominic Thiem in action at Geneva Open before bad light suspended play
Dominic Thiem in action at Geneva Open before bad light suspended play

Geneva, May 25: Dominic Thiem's quarter-final contest with Guillermo Garcia-Lopez at the Lyon Open was suspended due to bad light, while Stan Wawrinka slipped to a disappointing defeat at the Geneva Open.

Austrian Thiem, the only man to beat Rafael Nadal on clay this season and tipped as an outsider for the French Open, shared a tie-break apiece with Garcia-Lopez before darkness halted their match.

It is not an ideal situation for Thiem, who has already been on court for over two hours in the contest ahead of appearing at Roland Garros.

John Isner bit the dust in a shock loss to Briton Cameron Norrie, who triumphed 7-6 (7-1) 6-4, while Dusan Lajovic and Gilles Simon progressed with respective wins over Taylor Fritz and Mikhail Kukushkin.

In Geneva, two-time defending champion Wawrinka - a French Open finalist last year - suffered only his second defeat in four career appearances at the tournament, going down 6-4 6-0 to Marton Fucsovics.

Wawrinka - still on the comeback trail following a knee injury - failed to convert seven of the eight break-point opportunities that came his way, including all six in a disappointing second set.

Second seed Fabio Fognini battled to a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) victory over Tennys Sandgren on his 31st birthday, while Steve Johnson and Peter Gojowczyk defeated Guido Pella and Andreas Seppi respectively to reach the last four.

Johnson had earlier won his second-round tie against Lukas Rosol, but top seed Sam Querrey exited in a three-set defeat to Pella.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue