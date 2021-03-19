Tennis
Denis Shapovalov serves up a treat in Dubai

By Russell Greaves
Denis Shapovalov secured a straight-sets win over Jeremy Chardy
Dubai, March 19: Denis Shapovalov secured a straight-sets win over Jeremy Chardy to set up a semi-final showdown with qualifier Lloyd Harris at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The third seed struck 26 winners en route to a 7-5, 6-4 triumph on Thursday (March 18), but it was his serve that pleased him most.

Shapovalov, ranked 12th in the world, sent down 10 aces as Frenchman Chardy was deprived of any break-point openings.

"I've focused on my serve a lot in the past couple of weeks," the Canadian said.

"I have worked on placing it and tried out different types of serves to have more variation. I hope I can continue that.

"I've also worked on my footwork and positioning during rallies. I am feeling the ball well on both sides. If I am moving well, everything goes into place."

Harris was a surprise winner over Kei Nishikori, sealing a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 success to dump out the former world number four.

Second seed Andrey Rublev defeated Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-2 and will now face fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Wildcard Karatsev continued his run with a hard-fought victory over teenager Jannik Sinner, coming from a set down in a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-2 win.

Story first published: Friday, March 19, 2021, 1:00 [IST]
