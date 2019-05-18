English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic survives match points to down dogged Del Potro

By Opta
Novak Djokovic survives Juan Martin Del Potro fight
Novak Djokovic survives Juan Martin Del Potro fight

Rome, May 18: Novak Djokovic survived two match points to triumph in a three-set epic against Juan Martin del Potro and book his spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Internazionali d'Italia.

Four-time champion Djokovic was staring down the barrel in Rome when Del Potro had two chances for victory in a second-set tie-break on Friday.

But the world number one, who had won his previous two encounters with Del Potro in Rome in straight sets, dug deep to stave off those threats and went on to record a 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 triumph in the Italian capital.

Earlier in the day, defending champion Rafael Nadal outclassed Spanish compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-0 to set up a rematch with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who benefitted from Roger Federer's withdrawal.

DJOKOVIC DENIES DOGGED DEL POTRO

The saying goes 'when in Rome, do as the Romans do' and Djokovic and Del Potro put on a show worthy of any amphitheatre.

Djokovic appeared to have Del Potro's number early doors but three break-point chances went begging and the Argentinian clinically broke for a 4-3 lead.

After saving three more break points to see out the opener, Del Potro broke back in the second set to force a breaker that he wrested control of when Djokovic went long when trailing 5-4.

But two match points went due to a wild forehand and an exquisite Djokovic drop shot, and the Serbian rebounded to level the match.

A third set of the highest quality included a warm clap of the hands at the net after a stunning Del Potro drop-shot, but Djokovic made the crucial break in game five.

Djokovic will now face Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals after the latter outclassed sixth seed Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-2.

REVENGE IN MIND FOR RAFA?

It was a sluggish start for Nadal, who survived a break-point chance that would have put Verdasco 3-0 ahead early in the first set.

But from there it was textbook stuff as the former world number one won 12 of the final 14 games, with Nadal having now earned a bagel in three straight matches.

Next up is Tsitsipas, a familiar foe for Nadal. The Greek triumphed just a week ago when the two met in the semi-final in Madrid.

Federer's retirement due to a right-leg injury means Tsitsipas should be fresh for a renewed challenge.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 3 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue