Tsitsipas sent packing by Monfils in Sofia

Tsitsipas, featuring in his first tournament since that sensational run at Melbourne Park, was beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-5) as Monfils booked a meeting with Daniil Medvedev.

Monfils took the first thanks to breaks at either end of the set and although second seed Tsitsipas had a 5-4 lead in the second-set breaker with two serves to come, his opponent reeled off three straight points to secure progress.

The Frenchman will now face Medvedev, who cruised past Martin Klizan 6-4 6-1. Saturday's other semi-final sees Matteo Berrettini - a 4-6 7-5 6-4 winner over Fernando Verdasco - take on Marton Fucsovics, who benefitted from 2016 champion Roberto Bautista Agut's withdrawal due to illness.

At the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, 2012 winner Tomas Berdych fought off two match points to secure a 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 win over Filip Krajinovic.

Berdych was 3-5 15-40 down on his own serve in the deciding set and staring elimination in the face but recovered to hold before breaking Krajinovic in each of his next two service games to advance to the semis.

The Czech's last-four opponent will be seventh seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who ousted Denis Shapovalov 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

In an all-French affair, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to book a showdown with Radu Albot, who got the better of Marcos Baghdatis 6-2 7-6 (7-2).