Federer one win away from 100 singles titles after downing Coric

By Opta
Dubai, March 1: Roger Federer moved to within one victory of his 100th ATP Tour title as he defeated Borna Coric at the Dubai Tennis Championships and set up a final meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Swiss great Federer is bidding to become the second player - after Jimmy Connors - to reach a century of singles Tour triumphs in the Open Era.

And having been made to wait since title number 99 at the Swiss Indoors in October last year, the 37-year-old moved into his first final of 2019 with a 6-2 6-2 last-four defeat of Coric.

Federer was on the front foot from the off and broke for the first time as Coric sent a wayward forehand wide to the right, and soon after had too much for his opponent at the net and doubled his break advantage.

The 20-time grand slam champion failed to capitalise on a pair of set points on Coric's serve, but a confident hold sealed the opening the set.

And Federer was soon on top in the second, breaking right away as an effortless victory came into view, before a second gain allowed him to book his final place with a hold to love.

Tsitsipas moved into the ATP's top 10 with his entertaining 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) victory over Gael Monfils, continuing a bid for a second title in as many weeks after winning the Open 13 Marseille.

Monfils lost the first three games of the match but then rallied spectacularly to take the opener, seizing control of the contest.

But the second set was far tighter, with Monfils' break swiftly cancelled out as the pair went to a back-and-forth tie-break which Tsitsipas edged.

Monfils piled the pressure on in a tense decider yet passed up four break points at 4-3, failures that proved costly as Tsitsipas' energetic showing in a second tie-break got him over the line.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
