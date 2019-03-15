English

Raonic, Thiem into Indian Wells semi-finals

By Opta
Milos Raonic ended the run of lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic with a 6-3 6-4 victory at the Indian Wells

California, March 15: Milos Raonic moved into his fourth Indian Wells Masters semi-final, while Dominic Thiem was handed a walkover on Thursday (March 14).

Raonic, the 13th seed, ended the run of lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic with a 6-3 6-4 victory in California.

The Canadian served 13 aces in his win, moving into the semis of the ATP 1000 event for the fourth time since 2015.

Raonic, the 2016 runner-up, will next face Thiem after the Austrian was gifted a passage into the last four.

The seventh seed was due to face Gael Monfils, but the Frenchman withdrew due to an Achilles injury.

"I tried to hit a little bit and I cannot compete 100 per cent so I'm so sorry guys to put myself in this situation," Monfils said.

"I would like to thank you for everything you gave me this week and again I'm sorry."

Thiem has lost his previous two meetings with Raonic, both in 2016, in straight sets.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
