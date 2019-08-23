English
Severe weather and power outages wreak havoc at Winston-Salem Open

By
Tennis
The Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals were pushed back to Friday due to bad weather in North Carolina.

North Carolina, August 24: No matches were completed as severe weather washed out the Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Bad weather and power outages at the ATP 250 tournament meant the last-eight clashes were pushed back to Friday in North Carolina.

Only one match got underway, with top seed Benoit Paire leading 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 4-3 in the first before it was suspended.

The pair will return to complete their quarter-final, while second seed Denis Shapovalov is due to face Andrey Rublev – who stunned Roger Federer at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Frances Tiafoe will take on Hubert Hurkacz and John Millman is set to go head-to-head with last year's runner-up Steve Johnson.


Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
