English

Rain delays Auckland Open quarter-finals

Posted By:
Auckland Open quarter-finals delayed by rain
Auckland Open quarter-finals delayed by rain

Auckland, January 4: Persistent rain put paid to the Auckland Open quarter-finals being staged on Thursday (January 4).

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki will have to wait until Friday (January 5) to try and seal her place in the last four when she faces teenage wildcard Sofia Kenin due to inclement weather.

Julia Goerges, the second seed, and Polona Hercog will contest the opening quarter-final on Centre Court, while Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei start the action on Grandstand.

Wozniacki and Kenin follow the Goerges and Hercog clash, with Agnieszka Radwanska and qualifier Sachia Vickery the second match on Grandstand.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Thursday, January 4, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS