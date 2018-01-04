Rain delays Auckland Open quarter-finals

Auckland, January 4: Persistent rain put paid to the Auckland Open quarter-finals being staged on Thursday (January 4).

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki will have to wait until Friday (January 5) to try and seal her place in the last four when she faces teenage wildcard Sofia Kenin due to inclement weather.

Julia Goerges, the second seed, and Polona Hercog will contest the opening quarter-final on Centre Court, while Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei start the action on Grandstand.

Wozniacki and Kenin follow the Goerges and Hercog clash, with Agnieszka Radwanska and qualifier Sachia Vickery the second match on Grandstand.

Due to inclement weather the Night Session has been cancelled. Our rain refund policy will apply: https://t.co/UfbssdOqxW A revised schedule of play has been released for Friday January 5th! pic.twitter.com/WOAKF50l3W — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 4, 2018

Source: OPTA