Auger-Aliassime makes impressive start in Stuttgart

Teenager Auger-Aliassime impressed in his first ATP Tour outing on grass, beating Ernests Gulbis 7-5, 6-3 to set up a clash with Frenchman Gilles Simon, who fought back from a set down against Peter Gojowczyk.

Last year's runner-up Raonic, meanwhile, was made to work in his return from a knee injury, eventually overcoming qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in his first competitive outing since March.

However, compatriot Shapovalov was a surprise early casualty at the tournament, the eighth seed losing to German Jan-Lennard Struff for the third time in as many months.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Gael Monfils came through a tense tie-break in the final set to see off Steve Johnson. The 2010 finalist will next face American Denis Kudla.

For 3rd time in as many months, @StruffiTennis defeats Denis Shapovalov. Struff, now ranked career-high No. 38, upset No. 8 seed Shapovalov 7-5 6-4 at @MercedesCup on Tuesday after beating him at @RolexMCMasters in April and @RolandGarros in May. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 11, 2019

At the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch, David Goffin and Richard Gasquet enjoyed contrasting victories.

Belgian fifth seed Goffin had few problems against Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, easing to a 6-0 6-2 triumph after just 48 minutes on court.

Eighth seed Gasquet needed two hours and 26 minutes to see off Aljaz Bedene, the Frenchman rallying from a set down to go through 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.