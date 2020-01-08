Australian Open 2020: 10 Indian kids chosen as KIA ball-boys, express delight at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

These lucky kids were introduced with the media on Wednesday (January 8) at an event in Gurugram organised by KIA Motors, the world's eighth-largest auto-maker. They will be performing the duties at Melbourne Park and watching their favourite tennis players play the game.

In the second year of the initiative in association with the year's first Grand Slam, an elaborate selection process was carried out across the country; this was followed up by a rigorous training schedule to prepare the kids to carry out their duties as all-boys in front of a worldwide audience.

Aged between 12-15, the list includes Divyanshu Pandey and Harshit Pandita from Delhi, Aditya BMV and Sanskruti Vadakattu from Hyderabad, Atharva Hitendra from Ahmedabad, Atrijo Sengupta from Kolkata, Rijul Bhatia, Sargam Singla and Yashvardhan Gaur from Punjab and Sharvin Kaustubh from Mumbai.

After a successful first edition of the ball-kids Program in 2019, this year more than 250 young tennis enthusiasts from across India attended trials where they showcased their tennis expertise, agility and communication skills. The trials for the second season of the Australian Open Ball-kids India Program took place in 10 cities to present this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tennis enthusiasts.

While talking to MyKhel one of the lucky kids, Sanskruti said, "I feel really great, it's the best feeling in my life and it's going to a real treat performing the ball-kid duties in the Australian Open. I have been playing tennis for the last five years."

The 14-year-old student of class nine idolises Germany's Angelique Kerber and wants to be India's first female Grand Slam winner in single's.

When asked to describe her feelings when she gets a chance to meet legendary Roger Federer - who himself was a ball-boy once - the Hyderabadi girl student from Geetanjali Devshala said, "I can't describe in words my feelings when I'll get a chance to meet Roger Federer."

Another lucky kid Divyanshu Pandey from Gurugram told Mykhel that this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him as it will give him an opportunity to watch the big stars up close and personal.

"It is obviously a big opportunity for me as I am getting an international certificate apart from travelling to Australia and watching the best tennis players perform. Watching the players going about their business and observing their work ethics will be motivating for me. I will get a chance to interact with the young kids there and learn about their training and routines. All that will definitely help me get better as a player. So, it's basically an all-round development opportunity and I am very excited about it," said the 15-year-old.

"Initially there were 550 kids from different parts of the country and eventually only 10 of us were selected. We went through a series of gruelling tests like the Rolling Technique and Servicing Technique among others that tested their athleticism and their on-court communication skills. But within one-week I got a hang of it and was selected in the lucky ten," he added further.

The official squad of the programme comes from different parts of India, which is a testament to the immense passion in youth all over the country.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India while felicitating the kids said, "I wish all the best to the kids who have been selected as the official ball-kids for the Australian Open 2020. There is nothing greater than pursuing your passion and being able to live it. Kia Motors has always gone beyond its core business and connected with consumers by promoting and encouraging them to explore their passions. It's great to see so many enthusiasts believing in their passion for the sport and we at Kia are privileged to have been able to provide them with this opportunity to live their dreams. We are overwhelmed with the response for the second edition of the Australian Open ball-kids India program and will continue to support sports and the undying spirit of sportsmanship in India through such initiatives."