Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open 2020: Kerber hopeful over hamstring injury

By Dejan Kalinic
Angelique Kerber

Melbourne, January 17: Angelique Kerber is hopeful over her fitness for the Australian Open as she deals with a hamstring injury.

Kerber retired during her second-round match against Dayana Yastremska at the Adelaide International on Wednesday (January 15).

The 2016 Australian Open champion, who will face a qualifier in the first round, said she was hopeful ahead of the tournament starting on Monday (January 20).

"I'm trusting my team and I mean of course it was not the way I would like to play in Adelaide and finish the tournament before Melbourne," Kerber told a news conference on Friday (January 17).

"But I know right now what it is, I'm also in touch with my medical team in Germany and here with my team so I'm hopeful and I'm thinking that it will be fine when I start the tournament."

Kerber revealed she dealt with a similar left-hamstring injury late last year and knows how to cope with the issue.

"I had it before at the end of last year so I know a little bit what it is and we know what we have to do and how to treat that," she said.

"That's actually a good sign that everybody knows how to take care of it."

More ANGELIQUE KERBER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue