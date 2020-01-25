Tennis
Australian Open 2020: Ruthless Nadal crushes Carreno Busta en route to last 16

By Sacha Pisani At Melbourne Park
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal had no problem dispatching Davis Cup team-mate Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, January 25: World number one and top seed Rafael Nadal steamrolled fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-2 6-4 to reach the Australian Open last 16.

Nadal, who is bidding to equal Roger Federer's men's record grand slam haul of 20 titles, barely raised a sweat in a dominant and brutal display in Melbourne on Saturday.

The 2009 Australian Open champion, Nadal hit 42 winners and just seven unforced errors without facing a break point in one hour, 38 minutes to earn a fourth-round meeting against either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov.

Australian Open 2020: Nadal shows caring side with kiss for blushing ballgirl

Nadal, who reached the last 16 of a slam for the 47th time in his career, stepped onto Rod Laver Arena to a thunderous roar and he dazzled the appreciative Melbourne crowd from the outset.

It was another masterclass as Nadal racked up 15 winners to take a commanding two-sets-to-love lead – a position he has never lost from on 47 previous occasions at the Australian Open.

Like the opening two sets, Nadal enjoyed great success on Carreno Busta's serve and a break in the fifth game put him ahead and extended the Spanish superstar's winning streak against his countrymen to 18 matches.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Rafael Nadal [1] bt Pablo Carreno Busta [27] 6-1 6-2 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal – 42/7 Carreno Busta – 21/16

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal – 9/0 Carreno Busta – 6/1

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal – 5/10 Carreno Busta – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Nadal – 63 Carreno Busta – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Nadal – 87/78 Carreno Busta – 71/32

TOTAL POINTS Nadal – 79 Carreno Busta – 46

Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
