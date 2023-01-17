Australian Open 2023: Tennis Australia bans Russia and Belarus flags

Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at Melbourne Park. But Tennis Australia reversed that policy for the two countries involved in the invasion of Ukraine that began nearly a year ago.

A controversy erupted over the Russian flag seen hanging outside the court during Monday's match between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. Following that, Tennis Australia released statement on the matter.

"Our initial policy was that fans could bring (flags) in but could not use them to cause disruption," Tennis Australia said in a statement on Tuesday (January 17).

"Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."

While one Russian flag was displayed during Ukrainian Baindl's 7-5 6-7(8) 6-1 victory over Russia's Rakhimova on Court 14 in the first round, Another was offered to Russian player Daniil Medvedev to autograph after his 6-0 6-1 6-2 win over Marcos Giron in the Rod Laver Arena.

Asked about the new flag ban, Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka said after her first-round victory Tuesday that she would prefer that politics and sports remain separate, but understands the decision by Tennis Australia.

"I mean, if everyone feels better this way, then it's OK," said Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist who is seeded No. 5 at Melbourne Park.

"I have zero control on it. What can I say? They did it. OK. No flags? No flags."

Sabalenka was among the athletes from Russia and Belarus who were barred from competing at Wimbledon and team events such as the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup last year because of the war in Ukraine.

However, players from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to enter the other three Grand Slam tournaments including the Australian Open but as "neutral" athletes, so their nationalities are not acknowledged on any official schedules or results for the event and their countries' flags are not displayed on TV graphics.

Earlier, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, was outraged by the "display of the Russian flag" and urged Tennis Australia to forbid the flag from being flown at the competition.

"I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its "neutral flag" policy," Myroshnychenko wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from Agencies)