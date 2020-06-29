Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin shows decent form in Charleston

Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, won three of her four matches at the tournament, played with the WTA Tour season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American had mixed singles results, beating Alison Riske and losing to Madison Keys, while teaming up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands for two doubles victories.

Also part of Team Peace, Eugenie Bouchard claimed two wins from four matches.

For Team Kindness, Amanda Anisimova and Sloane Stephens both went 3-1, Madison Keys was 2-2 and Victoria Azarenka struggled, losing all four of her matches.

Been sometime since my last match.. Back on court playing again 😃 #TeamPeace #CreditOneBankInvitational pic.twitter.com/qM95iDnBr6 — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) June 24, 2020