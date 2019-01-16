English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australian Open: India's men's doubles challenge ends in single day

By Pti
Indian pair Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost to Spains Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
Indian pair Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Melbourne, January 16: India's challenge at the men's doubles event of the Australian Open came crashing down in a single day as three pairs featuring Indians suffered first round defeats in Melbourne on Wednesday (January 16).

The 15th seeded Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, who began their partnership with a bang in Pune, lost 1-6 6-4 5-7 to the unseeded Spanish pair of Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

It is second straight first round defeat for the new Indian team on the tour after their triumph at the Tata Open Maharsahtra. Last week, they had lost the round of 16 at the Sydney International.

Competing in his 24th Australian Open, veteran Leander Paes and his partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela saved a few match points but eventually fell 5-7 6-7(4) to American-Kiwi combo of Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak.

Also making the first round exit was Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner Nicholas Monroe, who lost 6-4 6-7(8) 5-7 to Kevin Krawietz and Nikola Mektic after fighting hard for two hours and 20 minutes.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran had also made a first round exit after coming through the Qualifiers while Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi could not make it to the singles main draw.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons India's Adelaide victory
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue