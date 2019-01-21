English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian Open: Osaka overcomes Sevastova to reach quarters

By Opta
Naomi Osaka returns to Anastasija Sevastova at the Australian Open
Naomi Osaka returns to Anastasija Sevastova at the Australian Open

Melbourne, January 21: Naomi Osaka moved into a second grand slam quarter-final with a hard-fought win over Anastasija Sevastova at the Australian Open on Monday (January 21).

Osaka, the fourth seed, got past Sevastova 4-6 6-3 6-4 despite an indifferent performance in the fourth round on Rod Laver Arena.

The US Open champion was below her best for long periods, but lifted at the right moments to advance.

Osaka moved into a quarter-final showdown against sixth seed Elina Svitolina – her first last-eight appearance in Melbourne.

Sevastova – the 13th seed who was eyeing a fourth grand slam quarter-final – looked bright early and broke for a 2-1 lead, a blow that would be decisive for the set.

Osaka, pushed to three sets by Hsieh Su-wei in the third round, seemed flat and tight, making 17 unforced errors in the opener.

Looking for a lift, Osaka started to improve and was rewarded with a break in the sixth game of the second set, a forehand winner giving the Japanese star a 4-2 lead.

Osaka saved a break point in the ninth game after an incredible 23-shot rally on her way to winning the second set.

She took a break lead in the third set, but gave that up after a lengthy sixth game.

However, Osaka broke again for 4-3 and convincingly saw out her win, a forehand winner down the line sealing victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Osaka bt Sevastova 4-6 6-3 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Osaka - 51/43

Sevastova - 22/21

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Osaka - 7/1

Sevastova - 4/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Osaka - 3/4

Sevastova - 2/10

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Osaka - 64

Sevastova - 64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Osaka - 70/51

Sevastova - 63/57

TOTAL POINTS

Osaka - 99

Sevastova - 89

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue