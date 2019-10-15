English
Australian Open, Sony extend broadcast partnership for India

By
Leander Paes
Indian tennis ace Leander Paes at the launch.

Bengaluru, October 15: Tennis Australia and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) announced a three-year extension of their broadcast relationship at the official Australian Open 2020 Media Launch in Mumbai.

SPN was selected as the exclusive television and digital rights holder for India and the subcontinent and will provide more than 200 hours of extensive coverage for each edition of the Australian Open.

It will now be the home for Australian Open and all the lead-up events including the Adelaide International ATP 250 event.

Linear TV channels

Linear TV channels

SPN's broadcast will be on a minimum of two English language linear television channels, along with streaming of all 16 match courts on SPN's video on demand service, SonyLIV.

"We are delighted to not just extend but also expand our relationship with Sony Pictures Networks in India from 2020," said Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

Record audience

Record audience

"This year's Australian Open in which attracted record audiences in India which saw the key international market rise to our eighth biggest worldwide, and the third in Asia behind Japan and China.

"Sony Pictures Networks' commitment to providing their most comprehensive coverage allows us to engage with Indian fans in a deeper and more meaningful way by going beyond the on-court action to tell the story of the Australian Open from all angles," added Tiley.

Djokovic, Osaka champs

Djokovic, Osaka champs

Known as the 'Grand Slam of Asia-Pacific', the Australian Open is held in January in Melbourne, Australia every year and is among the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world.

Novak Djokovic won the men's title while Naomi Osaka clinched the women's crown in the 2019 edition which also became the highest attended Grand Slam event, with more than 7.8 lakh people watching the matches live onsite.

Proud partnership

Proud partnership

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "We're proud to extend our relationship with Tennis Australia and will be providing over 200 hours of live and non-live content for each edition of the Grand Slam for the next three years."

Australian Open 2020, presented by Kia Motors in association with Luzhou Laojiao and Rolex, will take place at Melbourne Park from January 20 to February 2.

(Source: MSL Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
