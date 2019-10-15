Australian Open, Sony extend broadcast partnership for India

Linear TV channels

SPN's broadcast will be on a minimum of two English language linear television channels, along with streaming of all 16 match courts on SPN's video on demand service, SonyLIV.

"We are delighted to not just extend but also expand our relationship with Sony Pictures Networks in India from 2020," said Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

Record audience

"This year's Australian Open in which attracted record audiences in India which saw the key international market rise to our eighth biggest worldwide, and the third in Asia behind Japan and China.

"Sony Pictures Networks' commitment to providing their most comprehensive coverage allows us to engage with Indian fans in a deeper and more meaningful way by going beyond the on-court action to tell the story of the Australian Open from all angles," added Tiley.

Djokovic, Osaka champs

Known as the 'Grand Slam of Asia-Pacific', the Australian Open is held in January in Melbourne, Australia every year and is among the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world.

Novak Djokovic won the men's title while Naomi Osaka clinched the women's crown in the 2019 edition which also became the highest attended Grand Slam event, with more than 7.8 lakh people watching the matches live onsite.

Proud partnership

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "We're proud to extend our relationship with Tennis Australia and will be providing over 200 hours of live and non-live content for each edition of the Grand Slam for the next three years."

Australian Open 2020, presented by Kia Motors in association with Luzhou Laojiao and Rolex, will take place at Melbourne Park from January 20 to February 2.