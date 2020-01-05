Tennis
Back injury forces Kyrgios out of ATP Cup rubber

By Pti

Brisbane, January 5: Mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios on Sunday (January 5) pulled out of his ATP Cup rubber against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Brisbane with back soreness.

He will be replaced by Australian number three John Millman, who will be playing in front of his home crowd on Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios was in superb form in the opening tie against Germany, putting on a serving masterclass as he downed Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

The second singles rubber will feature Australia's Alex de Minaur against Canadian number one Denis Shapovalov.

Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
