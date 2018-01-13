Bautista Agut edges Del Potro in Auckland final

Auckland, January 13: Roberto Bautista Agut claimed his second Auckland Open title with an entertaining win over Juan Martin del Potro in the final on Saturday.

The Spanish fifth seed added to his 2016 crown with a 6-1 4-6 7-5 success over Del Potro in two hours, seven minutes.

Bautista Agut made a red-hot start before a solitary break in the deciding set was enough for him to secure a seventh ATP World Tour title.

Despite his loss, Argentinian Del Potro – who was eyeing a 21st ATP crown – is set to return to the top 10 in the rankings.

Bautista Agut raced through the first set in New Zealand as his forehand saw him take early control.

However, Del Potro broke at the perfect time – in the 10th game – in the second set to level the match.

After an entertaining final set, Bautista Agut broke for 6-5 and had to save a break point as he served out the match.

Source: OPTA