Bopanna bows out of French Open doubles

The Indo-Romanian combination conceded a one-game advantage before going down 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (8-10) to the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic.

It was a hard-fought contest that lasted two hours and five minutes, before the Indian and his partner went down fighting.

On Saturday (June 1), India's tennis ace Leander Paes also crashed out of the Grand Slam in another men's doubles match along with French partner Benoit Paire.

Just in: French Open | Bopanna/ Copil go down fighting to Tipsarević/ Lajović 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 in 3rd round.

Just in: French Open | Bopanna/ Copil go down fighting to Tipsarević/ Lajović 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 in 3rd round.

END of Indian challenge in the tournament. #RG19