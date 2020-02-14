Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bopanna-Shapovalov reach Rotterdam Open men's doubles semis

By

Rotterdam, February 14: Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov reached the Rotterdam Open semi-finals after a hard-fought victory over Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday (February 13).

Bopanna and Shapovalov edged their way to the last four in Rotterdam with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory over fourth seeds and 2015 champions in 74 minutes.

The Indo-Canadian pair, who reached their first ATP Tour final in June last year at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, will next face the winners of Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff versus Jamie Murray and Ken Skupski.

In the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday (February 11), the duo had beaten Australian pair John Peers and Michael Venus 7-6(0), 6-7(5), 10-8, while the French-Roumanian pair Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nenad Zimonjic in straight sets.

More ROHAN BOPANNA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue