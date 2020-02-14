Bopanna-Shapovalov reach Rotterdam Open men's doubles semis

Bopanna and Shapovalov edged their way to the last four in Rotterdam with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory over fourth seeds and 2015 champions in 74 minutes.

The Indo-Canadian pair, who reached their first ATP Tour final in June last year at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, will next face the winners of Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff versus Jamie Murray and Ken Skupski.

Their hunt for a second title at the #abnamrowtt has come to an end.



Rojer/Tecau lose to Shapovalov/Bopanna: 2-6 6-3 7-10.



Congrats to the 🇨🇦🇮🇳 duo! They advance to the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/lbLwpzqbYg — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 13, 2020

In the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday (February 11), the duo had beaten Australian pair John Peers and Michael Venus 7-6(0), 6-7(5), 10-8, while the French-Roumanian pair Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nenad Zimonjic in straight sets.