Bopanna, Sharan lose in men's doubles at Australian Open

Melbourne, January 22: India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost their respective men's doubles third round matches in the Australian Open here on Monday (January 22).

#AusOpen | It is a hard day for Indian tennis fans as @rohanbopanna and Roger-Vasselin crash out despite putting up a good fight. They lost 4-6, 7-6, 3-6. | pic.twitter.com/4sjW5apbln — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) January 22, 2018

Combining with Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, Bopanna lost to Oliver Marach of Austria and Croatia's Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 3-6 at the Melbourne Park. The match lasted a little over two hours and saw the Indo-French duo convert one out of two break points, while their opponents converted three out of 12 break points.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin had two aces compared to their opponents' seven.

In an earlier match, the duo of Sharan and Rajeev Ram from the USA suffered a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6 defeat at the hands of Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazil's world number one Marcelo Melo.

While Sharan and Ram converted two out of six break points, Lukasz and his partner converted two out of four break points. The third round match lasted two hours and 12 minutes.