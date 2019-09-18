Bouzkova sees off stricken Svitolina, Alexandrova powers on in Korea

Svitolina became Bouzkova's third top-10 victim this season, following wins over Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens at the Rogers Cup.

"Of course it was a really tough match, even if wasn't 100 per cent," Bouzkova said afterwards. "She was fighting really hard, as much as she could, as much as her body allowed her to.

"It was mentally a tricky match for me, because I knew in the end she's not feeling her best. I tried to stay there, stay aggressive, and not give her any easy points."

Zhang Shuai, a two-time winner in this tournament on home soil, overcame Andrea Petkovic 7-5 6-4 and will take on Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, who stunned fifth seed Katerina Siniakova 4-6 7-5 6-0.

Sofia Kenin is the highest seed left in the draw following a 6-4 6-2 triumph over wildcard Katarina Zavatska. Kenin's next opponent will be Jasmine Paolini, the Italian qualifier who bested Zheng Saisai 7-5 3-6 7-5 in a marathon encounter.

Veteran 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur also went the distance and prevailed 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-5) against Bernarda Pera.

Number two seed Ekaterina Alexandrova came from a set down to beat Kristyna Pliskova 3-6 6-3 6-4 and book a place in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open.

The contest rattled along at a considerable pace, lasting only one hour and 32 minutes, with the decisive moment coming when Alexandrova claimed the third break point on offer having reduced the Pliskova serve to 0-40, before going on to close out the decider.

The world number 39 will face in-form American Kristie Ahn, who was also taken the distance by Romania's Ana Bogdan.

After a nightmare first set, Ahn turned things around to prevail 0-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) courtesy of a dominant third-set tie break.

Magda Linette continued her own impressive hard-court form by seeing off Anastasia Potapova 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and will take on Kirsten Flipkens – an authoritative 6-3 7-5 winner against seventh seed Margarita Gasparyan.

On a day of comeback wins, Wang Yafan overcame Ysaline Bonaventure 4-6 6-3 6-0.