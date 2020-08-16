Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brady claims first WTA title with win over Teichmann in Lexington

By Ryan Benson

Lexington, Aug 16: Jennifer Brady has won her first ever WTA Tour title after she emerged 6-3 6-4 victor over Jil Teichmann in the Top Seed Open final on Sunday.

Both players came into the match having not dropped a single set en route to the final in Lexington, but something had to give and Brady ultimately came out on top on home soil.

A decisive spell in the first set saw Brady save four break points to go 4-3 up before overpowering Teichmann in the following game to take charge.

She then held her nerve – just about – to see out the set, but she expressed frustration at her own serving as two significant errors from Teichmann let Brady off the hook and go a set up.

Brady broke Teichmann's serve in the very first game of second set and that proved crucial, with the rest of the match going with service.

Teichmann had her chances, particularly with the score 4-3 in the second, but Brady's effectiveness on her second serve proved valuable as she fought on to clinch her maiden WTA Tour title.

More WTA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,589,682 | World - 21,605,509
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue