Tennis
Bryan brothers see the USA into Davis Cup Finals, Colombia beat Argentina

By Dejan Kalinic
Mike and Bob Bryan

Honolulu, March 8: The United States secured a place at this year's Davis Cup Finals, while Argentina missed out.

The USA were too strong for Uzbekistan in Honolulu as the Bryan brothers delivered the decisive victory on Saturday (March 7).

Playing their final Davis Cup match, Bob and Mike Bryan secured USA's place in Madrid with a 6-3 6-4 win over Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin in the third rubber.

Argentina, the 2016 champions, failed to qualify after going down 3-1 to Colombia in Bogota.

Daniel Elahi Galan delivered the decisive win by beating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3 6-4.

Marin Cilic led Croatia past India in Zagreb, Australia overcame Brazil 3-1 and Italy swept past South Korea 4-0.

Hungary edged Belgium 3-2, Germany brushed past Belarus 4-1, Kazakhstan beat the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, Austria, Ecuador and Sweden also reached the Finals.

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
