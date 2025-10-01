English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Alcaraz withdraws from Shanghai through injury

By Chloe Horswill

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury he sustained at the Japan Open.

The Spaniard suffered the injury during his first match in Tokyo against Sebastian Baez, but went on to lift the trophy on Monday, beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the final.

Alcaraz withdraws from Shanghai through injury

That win was Alcaraz's 67th of the season, and his eighth trophy of 2025, more than any other player on the ATP tour.

However, following that victory, Alcaraz confirmed he would not be competing in Shanghai as he looks to recover from the injury.

"I'm very disappointed to announce that I won't be able to play the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year!" Alcaraz wrote on his Instagram story.

"Unfortunately, I've been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover.

"I was really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans in Shanghai again. I hope to be back soon and see my Chinese fans next year!"

Alcaraz's withdrawal means Corentin Moutet will take his place in the draw, with last year’s champion, Jannik Sinner, now the highest-ranked player in the tournament.

The Shanghai Masters will take place between October 1 and 12.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 0:04 [IST]
