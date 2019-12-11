Tennis
Retiring Wozniacki to face Serena in May exhibition

By Chris Myson
Wozniacki

Copenhagen, December 11: Caroline Wozniacki will return to the court after her retirement to play in an exhibition match against Serena Williams.

Denmark's Wozniacki, 29, has announced she will be bringing her career to an end after the Australian Open, which begins next month.

But tickets have also gone on sale for a return to the court in a match being billed as 'The Final One' against close friend and 23-time grand slam champion Williams at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on May 18.

Wozniacki, an Australian Open champion in 2018, said she had "accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court" in her retirement announcement last Friday (December 6).

The decision, which she insisted was not related to being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, came at the end of a difficult campaign where she fell to a year-end position of 37 in the WTA world rankings.

Williams and Wozniacki have met 11 times previously, with the American winning on 10 occasions, though they have not played since the WTA Finals in 2014.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
