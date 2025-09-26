English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Ruud and Fritz cruise through to Japan Open last eight

By Joel Sritharan

Casper Ruud cruised into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a straight-sets win over Matteo Berrettini.

The fourth seed won 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in an hour and 39 minutes to set up a last-eight clash against Aleksandar Vukic in Tokyo.



Both players were strong on serve in the opening set, with Berrettini conceding the only break point in the set before the tie-break.

Although Ruud failed to capitalise on that opportunity to break, he went on to clinch the tie-break with his third set point.

There was no looking back for Ruud after that as he raced to a 5-1 lead in the second, breaking Berrettini twice, before booking his spot in the next round from his first match point.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz beat Nuno Borges 7-5 7-6 (7-4) on his way to the quarter-finals of the competition.

After both players failed to win their opening service games, Fritz managed to avoid a tie-break by breaking again in the 12th game of the opener.

However, despite having two opportunities to do the same in the second set, Fritz had to battle through a nervy tie-break in order to secure the win, which tees up an all-American meeting with Sebastian Korda.

Data Debrief: Ruud haunts Berrettini again

Berrettini looked in the mood to cause an upset against Ruud, with the Italian serving 12 aces, but the Norwegian won 36 of his 42 first-serve points on his way to victory.

Ruud has now beaten Berrettini in six of their nine career meetings, including four of the last five matchups since 2022.

Story first published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 21:55 [IST]
