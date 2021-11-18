Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ATP Finals: Ruud roars back to beat late replacement Norrie

By
Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud came from behind to keep himself in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Turin, November 18: Casper Ruud fought back from a set down to claim his maiden ATP Finals victory after late replacement Cameron Norrie made a blistering start in Turin.

Norrie stepped in as a second alternate at the season-ending event at the Pala Alpitour following Stefanos Tsitsipas' withdrawal due to an elbow injury on Wednesday.

The Briton got off to a flyer in his first ATP Finals match, but eighth seed Ruud hit back to win 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the night session after losing his opening Green Group contest to world number one Novak Djokovic.

ATP Finals: Djokovic secures semi-final spot with straight-sets win over RublevATP Finals: Djokovic secures semi-final spot with straight-sets win over Rublev

Ruud lost only two games when the two met in the San Diego Open final last month and Norrie looked hungry for revenge as he bossed the first set, grasping both break-point opportunities.

Ruud won the only break point of the second set to force a decider and just one further break was enough to get him up and running in the competition.

After becoming the first Norwegian to win an ATP Finals match, Ruud will do battle with Andrey Rublev to join Djokovic in qualifying from the group.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Ruud – 32/22 Norrie– 30/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Ruud – 10/0 Norrie – 6/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Ruud – 2/5 Norrie – 2/2

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ | India fire the first salvo
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments