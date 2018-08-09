English

Cheers and beers to 80 years - Legendary Laver celebrates milestone birthday

Posted By: OPTA
Sydney, Aug 9: The great and good congratulated the legendary Rod Laver as he celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday.

Eleven-time grand slam champion Laver toasted the landmark by sampling a beer from a glass with 'Cheers & Beers to 80 years' printed on the side.

The esteemed Australian tweeted: "Thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes.

"I am very grateful to have such great family, friends and those I don't personally know, but feel like I do when I read your comments. I'm a lucky guy."

Boris Becker, Kim Clijsters and Martina Navratilova were among the fellow tennis stars to pay tribute to Laver on a special occasion for an icon who completed a calendar Grand Slam in 1969.

A day after Roger Federer turned 37, Becker tweeted: "There is something about birthdays in August when u play tennis ...@rodlaver turns 80 today!!! Congratulations to arguably the GOAT of our sport (we may ask @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal about it) @ATPWorldTour."

Clijsters posted: "Happy birthday to One of the kindest people I know! @rodlaver hope you had a wonderful day."

Navratilova tweeted: "Happy birthday Rocket!!!"

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 15:10 [IST]
