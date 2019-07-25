Paquet stuns Garcia in Baltic Open

Paquet is ranked 156th in the world by the WTA and the 25-year-old recently lost to British player Gabriella Taylor in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying.

But she recorded a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against world number 22 Garcia at the tournament in Jurmala, Latvia.

Garcia was the second seed at the clay-court event and had beaten Paquet in straight sets in all of their three previous meetings.

Romanian Patricia Maria Tig won 6-4 6-4 against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, while Russian sixth seed Anastasia Potapova saw off Austrian Barbara Haas 6-2 6-3.

In front of a home crowd, Latvian top seed Anastasija Sevastova skirted with trouble before edging out Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova survives a tough encounter against Jakupovic at the @balticopen2019! The No. 1 seed storms back to take their second round match, 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4pic.twitter.com/IIRxEVylxr — WTA (@WTA) July 24, 2019

Poland's Katarzyna Kawa, who has spent a decade as a professional without reaching a WTA final, scored a resounding 6-3 6-0 win against Croatian Jana Fett to set up a quarter-final meeting with Paquet.

At the Palermo Open, French second seed Alize Cornet made a second-round exit as she stumbled 7-5 6-4 against German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Slovenian fourth seed Tamara Zidansek exited too, a 6-2 7-5 victim of Russian Liudmila Samsonova, but eighth-seeded Swiss Jil Teichmann safely advanced by winning 6-1 7-6 (7-4) against Brazilian Gabriela Ce.

In a late finish, Fiona Ferro progressed by easily beating Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-3 6-2.