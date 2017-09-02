Congrats pour in for new mother Serena Williams

Bengaluru, September 2: Tennis star Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl at a clinic in Florida.

Williams, 35, whose partner is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was admitted to the St Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The news has delighted the tennis world with several stars, inlcuding legendary Billy Jean King, sending in congratulations to the couple.

Here's a compilation.

Serena's sister Venus Williams, who is playing at the US Open, was overjoyed. "I am super excited," said the latest aunty on the block.

Garbine Muguruza, who entered the fourth round of the US Open, too congratulated Serena.

"A baby girl. Hope she will not play tennis." Tounge-in-cheek, if you would.

Rafael Nadal posted in in his twitter handle that he was so glad to hear the news.

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Nadal will be looking to add another US Open title to his kitty this year.