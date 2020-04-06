Coronavirus in sport: Tennis star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi helps 1000 families in Pakistan

Through his foundation Stop War Start Tennis, Qureshi has committed to financially support ration bags for 1000 families who have been unable to work and earn their daily sustenance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each ration bag comprises flour, rice, oil, grains, tea, milk and soap, and can feed a family of five.

One ration bag costs Rs 3500 and Rs 3.5 million has been raised for the cause, with Stop War Start Tennis contributing Rs 1.5 million to make sure those in need receive their groceries.

"I'm very thankful that I'm able to raise awareness and donations to this most important cause," Qureshi was quoted as saying in ATP website.

My foundation #stopwarstarttennis and @shizahassanofficial are joining hands with @Rizq_Sharefood in their #ehsaaskaro campaign in hopes to feed at least 10,000 people at this time of crisis. #Coronaviruspakistan https://t.co/VGVgXHJL30 — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) March 24, 2020

The 40-year-old has been going door-to-door to Lahore's most needy citizens, delivering the ration bags.

He teamed up with Pakistan's RIZQ Foundation a, "people-powered movement united to end hunger".

"I thank the ATP Tour for giving me a platform to voice these important efforts and the RIZQ Foundation for being the link between the needy and those that can afford to help in these difficult times."

"Our doctors, nurses, medical staff, army, rangers, security forces, police, media are working as a frontline to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and trying to keep us all safe from this virus," he added.

Qureshi's Stop War Start Tennis has received multiple ATP ACES For Charity grants, and twice he has been honoured as Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year, sharing the recognition with Amir Hadad in 2002 and Bopanna in 2010.

(Source: ATP Media)