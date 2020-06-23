Coronavirus: I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection: Novak Djokovic after testing COVID-19 positive

World No 1 Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid 19 in Belgrade

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

On Tuesday after he tested positive the No. 1 ranked tennis player released a statement. In the statement Djokovic said, “The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative.

Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19, Adria Tour final cancelled

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation,” he further added.

Virus cases at Novak Djokovic's event put sports under scrutiny



With several more players testing positive from the tournament, Djokovic rendered an apology, stating, “It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this. We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

Coronavirus: Borna Coric follows Dimitrov in confirming positive test

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection.”

Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days. “I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days,” the Serbian player signed off.

The 17-time grand slam winner has been heavily criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the pandemic. There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country and Djokovic and other players were seen hugging each other and partying in night clubs and restaurants after the matches.

Prior to Djokovic, Viktor Troicki on Tuesday said that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov tested positive on Sunday. Borna Coric, who played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar, also tested positive on Monday.

Source: With inputs from PTI