Coronavirus in sport: Andy Murray donates Virtual Madrid Open prize money

By
Andy Murray
Andy Murray is donating all the money he had won from the Virtual Madrid Open. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 1: Former ATP world No.1 Andy Murray has decided to donate half of the virtual Madrid Open prize money to the UK government's National Health Service (NHS) and the other half to the tennis players relief fund in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 32-year-old had suffered an injury before the tennis season came to an abrupt end due to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases all over the world.

But the Brit came to the virtual arena and swept everyone aside as he clinched the Virtual Madrid Open, helped by a semifinal walkover when opponent Diego Schwartzmann, logging in from Argentina, suffered a connection glitch.

Murray then defeated Belgium's David Goffin in the final to bag the title. He later announced on Instagram that he was donating all the money he had won from the tournament.

"I'll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund," Murray said.

Even as Murray won the final, the drama of the online tournament had been in the previous round.

Schwartzmann kept being awarded points even though they were winners from Murray. With Murray exclaiming "this is madness", his Argentinian opponent withdrew.

"Due to technical problems with @dieschwartzman's connection that prevented him from competing normally in his semi-final match, the players have agreed that @andy_murray should progress to the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro final," the organisers tweeted.

Schwartzman told London-based Murray - a two-time champion of the real Madrid event - over the microphones: "I don't deserve to be in the final...you play the final."

In the women's final, Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who won the WTA Madrid Open title last season, beat Fiona Ferro of France.

Murray and Bertens won $164,000 with the majority of the money going to colleagues lower down the tennis rankings who have been badly affected by the shutdown of tennis caused by the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
