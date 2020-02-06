Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Garin cruises into Cordoba quarters, Pella falls

By Dejan Kalinic
Cristian Garin
Cristian Garin, the third seed at the ATP 250 event played on clay, rushed past Hungarian Attila Balazs.

Cordoba, February 6: Cristian Garin cruised into the Cordoba Open quarterfinals, while Guido Pella bowed out after a three-hour marathon on Wednesday.

Garin, the third seed at the ATP 250 event played on clay, rushed past Hungarian Attila Balazs 6-3, 6-0 in just 68 minutes in Argentina.

The Chilean incredibly lost just eight points on serve, while converting five of 16 break points in a dominant performance.

Garin will face Uruguayan sixth seed Pablo Cuevas, who survived a test to get past Italian Gianluca Mager 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Pella, the second seed and last year's runner-up, fell to Frenchman Corentin Moutet after a gruelling contest.

Londero, Ramos-Vinolas move through to last 16 in Cordoba

Moutet beat Pella at the French Open last year and he repeated the feat courtesy of a 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-3 victory after just over three hours on court.

Slovakian Andrej Martin will face Moutet after overcoming Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-3 7-6 (9-7).

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: STE 0 - 2 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue