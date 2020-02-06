Garin cruises into Cordoba quarters, Pella falls

Garin, the third seed at the ATP 250 event played on clay, rushed past Hungarian Attila Balazs 6-3, 6-0 in just 68 minutes in Argentina.

The Chilean incredibly lost just eight points on serve, while converting five of 16 break points in a dominant performance.

Garin will face Uruguayan sixth seed Pablo Cuevas, who survived a test to get past Italian Gianluca Mager 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Pella, the second seed and last year's runner-up, fell to Frenchman Corentin Moutet after a gruelling contest.

Londero, Ramos-Vinolas move through to last 16 in Cordoba

Moutet beat Pella at the French Open last year and he repeated the feat courtesy of a 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-3 victory after just over three hours on court.

Slovakian Andrej Martin will face Moutet after overcoming Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-3 7-6 (9-7).