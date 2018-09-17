English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Croatia through to face France in Davis Cup final

By
Croatias Borna Coric celebrates after beating USAs Frances Tiafoe
Croatia's Borna Coric celebrates after beating USA's Frances Tiafoe

Zadar, September 17: Borna Coric won the deciding singles match with Frances Tiafoe to send Croatia through to a Davis Cup final against reigning champions France.

Sam Querrey's victory over Marin Cilic earlier in the day levelled the tie at 2-2 but Croatia, who were 2-0 up after Friday's singles, were able to reach their second final in three years as Coric beat Tiafoe in five sets.

Davis Cup debutant Tiafoe had lost in straight sets to Cilic on Friday (September 14), but he was one set away from a victory against Coric, only for the American to win just four matches across the final two.

Coric sealed a 6-7 (0-7) 6-1 6-7 (11-13) 6-1 6-3 success in over four hours as he improved his record to 3-0 in deciding rubbers at the Davis Cup.

Steve Johnson had been due to face Cilic at the start of the day, but Querrey was drafted in to tackle an opponent who had won each of their previous six meetings.

Cilic won the opener following a tie-break, but squandered five set points in the second breaker to allow Querrey to level.

The American then broke his opponent three times across the final two sets to claim a 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-4 success that forced a deciding fifth match in the tie.

At 1-1 in that contest, Coric was in control when 5-1 up in the third set, but the Americans were dreaming of a come-from-behind victory when Tiafoe rallied to win that set in a breaker.

Yet Coric forced a one-set shoot-out and held his nerve in Zadar to send his country through to a final with France in November.

"This is the most special moment of my whole life...by far," said Coric.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: SEV 0 - 2 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue