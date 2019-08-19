English
In-form Medvedev beats Goffin to win first ATP Masters 1000 title

By Opta
Cincinnati, August 19: Daniil Medvedev continued his fine form at the Western & Southern Open, beating David Goffin in the final to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

Playing his third final in as many tournaments, the Russian was too good for Goffin in a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Medvedev holds a 14-2 win-loss record during the North American hard-court swing, an excellent run of form ahead of the US Open.

Having beaten world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, the ninth seed made a flying start to the decider, racing out to a 4-1 lead.

However, Goffin – the 16th seed – responded to break back, only to lose all five of his points on serve to drop the tie-break.

Medvedev capitalised on a poor start to the second set by the seemingly deflated Belgian as Goffin sent a forehand into the net to be broken to 15 in the opening game.

Just as Medvedev looked to be cruising – he held to love in his first four service games of the set – he had to come from 15-40 down when serving for the match, closing out his maiden Masters crown and fifth ATP Tour title.

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
