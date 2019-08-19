In-form Medvedev beats Goffin to win first ATP Masters 1000 title

Playing his third final in as many tournaments, the Russian was too good for Goffin in a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Medvedev holds a 14-2 win-loss record during the North American hard-court swing, an excellent run of form ahead of the US Open.

Having beaten world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, the ninth seed made a flying start to the decider, racing out to a 4-1 lead.

However, Goffin – the 16th seed – responded to break back, only to lose all five of his points on serve to drop the tie-break.

Medvedev capitalised on a poor start to the second set by the seemingly deflated Belgian as Goffin sent a forehand into the net to be broken to 15 in the opening game.

Just as Medvedev looked to be cruising – he held to love in his first four service games of the set – he had to come from 15-40 down when serving for the match, closing out his maiden Masters crown and fifth ATP Tour title.

Magic man Medvedev! @DaniilMedwed notches the biggest title of his career, downing Goffin 7-6(3), 6-4 for the @cincytennis pic.twitter.com/1DQQOhqMmS — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 18, 2019