English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Medvedev beats Khachanov to reach first Masters final

By Opta
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev overcame fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the Rogers Cup semifinals.

Montreal, August 11: Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive run at the Rogers Cup, reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final with a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov.

Medvedev is yet to drop a set in Montreal and the eighth seed overcame fellow Russian Khachanov 6-1 7-6 (8-6) in their semi-final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old moved into his ninth ATP Tour final – and fifth of the year – but first at Masters level.

Medvedev dominated the first set against Khachanov, losing just three points on serve and breaking twice.

Khachanov twice came from a break down in the second set before giving up a 4-2 lead in the tie-break, Medvedev winning four of the final five points to progress.

More ROGERS CUP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NIC 2 - 1 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue