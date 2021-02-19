Kasatkina overcomes Bouzkova for first WTA title since 2018

Melbourne, February 19: Daria Kasatkina clinched her first WTA Tour title since 2018 with a three-set win over Marie Bouzkova in the Phillip Island Trophy final.
Kasatkina, a former top-10 player who has fallen out of the top 100 in the rankings, edged past Czech 13th seed Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2 in Melbourne on Friday (February 19).
The Russian's success gave her a third WTA Tour crown and first since October 2018.
Bouzkova lost her previous meeting with Kasatkina last year but looked on track for a maiden WTA title after taking the first set.
But Kasatkina, who made a second-round exit at the Australian Open, lost just eight points on serve in the final two sets against Bouzkova to land the crown.
Congratulations to @DKasatkina! She's the Phillip Island Trophy champion 🏆🐧#PhillipIslandWTA pic.twitter.com/4vEq2qaMUn— wta (@WTA) February 19, 2021
